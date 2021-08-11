Australia’s AMP posts 57% rise in first-half profit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia’s biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
(Reuters) – Australian wealth manager AMP (OTC:) Ltd said on Thursday its first-half underlying profit rose 57%, helped by stronger AMP Bank earnings and investment income from Group Office division, though the company did not declare an interim dividend.
Underlying net profit after tax from the company’s retained businesses rose to A$181 million ($133.40 million), from A$115 million reported a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars)
