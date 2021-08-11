Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.29%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.83% or 0.26 points to trade at 4.72 at the close. Meanwhile, Iress Ltd (ASX:) added 5.78% or 0.83 points to end at 15.19 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.15% or 0.120 points to 2.450 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Megaport Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.31% or 1.13 points to trade at 16.77 at the close. Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.05% or 0.16 points to end at 3.79 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.03% or 0.045 points to 1.440.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 724 to 676 and 370 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.83% or 0.26 to 4.72. Shares in Iress Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.78% or 0.83 to 15.19. Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.15% or 0.120 to 2.450.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.01% to 11.583.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.12% or 2.00 to $1733.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.40% or 0.27 to hit $68.56 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.44% or 0.31 to trade at $70.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.33% to 0.7326, while AUD/JPY fell 0.17% to 81.12.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.168.