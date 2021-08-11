Ashley Graham Won’t Overthink Preparations For 2nd Baby

Ashley Graham is preparing to welcome a second child with her husband, videographer Justin Ervin, at the end of the year.
Ashley — supermodel, brand ambassador, and bastion of self-love and body positivity that brings out the best in all of us — announced her pregnancy last month.
The celeb relayed her exciting baby news to fans with a truly spectacular Instagram post in July. Photo credit goes to her husband, which is at least our millionth reason to adore them and their partnership.
Ashley talked more about her pregnancy, and how she’s getting ready to add another little one to her family unit, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. She acknowledged that bringing Isaac into the world taught her, in some ways, there’s actually less to be done this time around.
“I don’t know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared,” she said. “So I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing.”
Of course, given that Isaac is still so young, Ashley is also really busy right now. “I’m exhausted,” she added. “I’m running after a toddler.”
While her son might not completely understand that he’s going to be a big brother fairly soon, it sounds like Isaac is developing some heartwarming older sibling instincts anyway.
“I said, ‘Do you know where the baby is?’ and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far,” Ashley explained. “And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it’s really sweet.”
I’m excited to watch this family grow! You can read Ashley’s full Entertainment Tonight interview here.
