Ashley Graham Jokes She’s Going To Pop In Baby Bump Pic

Ashley can’t wait for her little one to get here!
The model posted a photo on Instagram of her beautiful baby bump, and in the picture, she blew a large bubble gum bubble to show her fans just how big her stomach is getting.
“[A]bout to pop! but not really, we have a min,” Ashley jokingly captioned the pic.
The duo are already proud parents of a son, Isaac, and near the end of this year, they’ll be welcoming their new baby.
“[T]he past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she wrote. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️.”
Ashley has so many blessings in her life. I know she can’t wait to be a mom again!
