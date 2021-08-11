Altcoins soar while Bitcoin bulls gather strength to attack $48,000 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
31

Altcoins soar while Bitcoin bulls gather strength to attack $48,000

The cryptocurrency market charged full steam ahead on Aug. 11 as the price of (BTC) climbed to $46,743 and bulls are now taking aim at the $48,000 resistance level as the next target.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24-hours were IoTeX (IOTX), WINk (WIN) and Dent (DENT).

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. IOTX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
WIN/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. DENT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro