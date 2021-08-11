Alan Cumming Told Harry Potter Producers To F*ck Off

“Blatantly lying, stupidly lying.”
And now we know why. The Scottish acting legend recently told The Telegraph that, when he was approached to appear in the iconic film franchise as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, he told the producers to “Fuck right off.”
“They wanted me and Rupert Everett to do a screen test,” he explained, “and they said they couldn’t pay me more than a certain sum, they just didn’t have any more money in the budget.”
“And I had the same agent as Rupert, who of course, they were going to pay more. Blatantly lying, stupidly lying, as well. Like, if you’re going to lie, be clever about it.”
“I said, tell them to fuck right off,” he continued. “And [I] thought, well Rupert’s going to get the part. They made him screen test, and I remember he brought his own wig. And then they fucking gave it to Kenneth Branagh, came out of the shadows.”
