45 Millennial Objects/Artifacts

From a Harry Potter PlayStation video game to Limited Too zip-off pants.
When I moved back in with my parents during the pandemic, one of the many things I did during quarantine was roam around their house and collect ancient artifacts from my childhood — and boy, did I come across some millennial gems.
Here are some that brought me all kinds of nostalgia, and maybe they’ll do the same for you, too!
1.
This iconic 1998 Spice World: The Tour tour book from the Spice Girls:
(Check out this cute little message the girls wrote to their fans 🥺💖)
2.
This Teen People magazine from 1998 featuring the Backstreet Boys:
3.
This Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone video game I spent hours trying to master on PlayStation:
4.
This composition book I decorated with my favorite musicians (who still own my heart today), like Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and Jennifer Lopez:
5.
This Keroppi tin lunchbox I used in my preschool days:
6.
This one-of-a-kind VHS tape of Shrek (2001):
7.
And this VHS tape of Scream 2 I forgot to return to Blockbuster in the late ’90s:
8.
This Italian charm bracelet from the early ’00s, featuring hella cool charms like a turtle, a soccer ball (shoutout to Saturday morning soccer!), and my name spelled out in the most unique way:
9.
These iconic CDs that I’ve been listening to on a stereo this month: Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again (2000), Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Then (2002), Vitamin C’s self-titled album Vitamin C (1999), and Now That’s What I Call Music! 5 (2000):
10.
This colorful Spice Girls nameplate necklace I sometimes wear when I want to transport back to the ’90s:
11.
These photo booth stickers I took at Limited Too after a long shopping spree:
12.
Where I probably bought this blue fluffy robe with clouds all over it — shoutout to Limited Too’s sleepwear!!!
13.
These Bratz dolls wearing legendary ’00s outfits:
14.
This Livestrong bracelet I used to wear every single day in middle school:
15.
These Pokémon trading cards I’d play with on the morning bus to school, featuring Snorlax, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle:
16.
These two cuddly Care Bears, rightly named Funshine Bear and Love-a-Lot Bear:
17.
This book from the Clueless TV series that I don’t really remember reading:
18.
And this book from the Amelia’s Notebooks series I *do* remember reading, which I bought at my elementary school’s book fair:
19.
This American Girl doll from 2000, Kit Kittredge, with a white fluffy pup:
20.
This box full of colorful string I used to make summer bracelets, anklets, and chokers out of:
21.
This pink, tropical Roxy purse that made me feel cool as hell:
22.
This vintage smiley face watch:
23.
This purple Rugrats baseball hat I wore around the house, featuring Tommy Pickles and Spike:
24.
These old-school Beanie Babies named Hissy and Dotty:
25.
And a few Beanie Babies playing cards I found in a huge stack in the basement:
26.
This teeny tiny Princess Jasmine backpack from Aladdin:
27.
These plastic glow-in-the-dark flowers I stuck on my bedroom ceiling and served as a night-light:
28.
This thick, OG iPod that used to glow when you scrolled through songs:
29.
These P.S. I Love You and Juno movie tickets from my holiday break in 2007:
30.
This super soft reversible Life Is Good beanie I wore whenever I went sledding:
(From blue to beige! Magic!)
31.
A plastic Furby toy whose eyes you could move back and forth:
32.
This pink Game Boy Color from the late ’90s that I played with during road trips:
33.
And some very-used iconic video games, like Pokémon Red, Tetris, and Rocket Power: Gettin’ Air:
34.
This legendary Mancala board game I was glued to every weekend:
35.
This red Hello Kitty handkerchief that I think came with a teddy bear:
36.
These beige Limited Too zip-off pants with orange zippers I wore to elementary school every chance I got:
(Look! They turned into shorts!!! Those were the days, my friend…)
37.
This purple Monstar action figure (named Bupkus) from Space Jam:
38.
This keychain set I put on my lime green L.L. Bean backpack, featuring Reptar from Rugrats, Mickey Mouse, and Tinky-Winky from Teletubbies:
39.
This Friends yellow picture frame magnet from Monica’s apartment:
40.
This vintage purple Spacemaker pencil box I filled with crayons, stickers, and pencils that had smiley faces and pumpkins all over ’em:
41.
This Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell game I spent hours playing on my grandfather’s desktop computer:
42.
This Rugrats in Paris: The Movie bookmark from 2000:
43.
This pink Barbie video camera I never really learned how to properly use:
44.
This small Pochacco card book I probably filled with Pokémon trading cards:
45.
And these limited-edition Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen dolls:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF