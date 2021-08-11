41 Awkward Pictures Of The Jonas Brothers

I love these pictures, and you will too.
Welcome, fellow Jonas Brothers fans! Today we’ll be taking a look at some of my all-time favorite pictures of them.
1.
Here they are dressed as a group of chimney sweepers on a private jet.
2.
“Aye aye, cap’n!”
3.
“Reporting to fly your plane and sweep ye’ chimney!”
4.
That era when they were really into scarves and clown hats.
5.
Cool dudes on a red carpet showing off their shades.
6.
Popped collars and clashing patterns.
7.
Getting pictures of themselves holding bags so they would get them for free.
8.
A living, walking, and talking shampoo commercial.
9.
Gorg-ina.
10.
Kevin getting in on the flat-iron action.
11.
That time they were dressed for a club named “Karma” on the Jersey Shore.
12.
“Cab’s here!”
13.
Very “candid” in the hallways for the high school yearbook.
14.
Their humble beginnings.
15.
Kevin proudly standing next to his wax counterpart.
16.
Joe with his funky Karen bob.
17.
Joe showing off his ear.
18.
Their iconic Baby Bottle Pop endorsement.
19.
Posing with skincare so they can get it for free.
20.
Posing with Bratz Dolls so they can get them for free.
21.
Cool different hairstyles.
22.
My favorite is Kevin’s lopsided bob.
23.
Joe with another interesting cut.
24.
So serious.
25.
Posing with hairspray so they can get it for free.
26.
A peaceful look.
27.
Honestly, I just can’t get enough of this cut.
28.
Serving face.
29.
Truly rocking out with that tambourine.
30.
Wearing one of those scarves everyone wore in 2007 that served absolutely no function whatsoever.
31.
Kevin on his way to ride a horse.
32.
Pip pip cheerio!
33.
Another hair moment.
34.
That other time they were about to kick some serious ass.
35.
That time they raided a high school drama club prop box to cosplay as a motorcycle gang.
36.
Kevin is wearing a picnic tablecloth as a handkerchief.
37.
They’re off to recite some poetry.
38.
Seventh-grade school picture day.
39.
Joe wearing a baby tie.
40.
Joe and his glamorous dog show hair.
41.
And last but not least, that time Kevin was unfortunately struck by lightning.
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF