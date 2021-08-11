41 Awkward Pictures Of The Jonas Brothers

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
10

I love these pictures, and you will too.

Welcome, fellow Jonas Brothers fans! Today we’ll be taking a look at some of my all-time favorite pictures of them.


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

1.

Here they are dressed as a group of chimney sweepers on a private jet.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

2.

“Aye aye, cap’n!”


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

3.

“Reporting to fly your plane and sweep ye’ chimney!”


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

4.

That era when they were really into scarves and clown hats.


Eugene Gologursky / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Cool dudes on a red carpet showing off their shades.


Frank Trapper / Getty Images

6.

Popped collars and clashing patterns.

7.

Getting pictures of themselves holding bags so they would get them for free.


Brian Ach / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

A living, walking, and talking shampoo commercial.


David Livingston / Getty Images

9.

Gorg-ina.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Kevin getting in on the flat-iron action.


Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

That time they were dressed for a club named “Karma” on the Jersey Shore.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12.

“Cab’s here!”


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

13.

Very “candid” in the hallways for the high school yearbook.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

14.

Their humble beginnings.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

15.

Kevin proudly standing next to his wax counterpart.


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Joe with his funky Karen bob.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

17.

Joe showing off his ear.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Their iconic Baby Bottle Pop endorsement.


Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

19.

Posing with skincare so they can get it for free.


Brian Ach / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Posing with Bratz Dolls so they can get them for free.


Joe Kohen / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Cool different hairstyles.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

22.

My favorite is Kevin’s lopsided bob.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

23.

Joe with another interesting cut.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

24.

So serious.


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

25.

Posing with hairspray so they can get it for free.


Brian Ach / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

A peaceful look.


Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

27.

Honestly, I just can’t get enough of this cut.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Serving face.


David Livingston / Getty Images

29.

Truly rocking out with that tambourine.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

30.

Wearing one of those scarves everyone wore in 2007 that served absolutely no function whatsoever.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

31.

Kevin on his way to ride a horse.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

32.

Pip pip cheerio!


Scott Gries / Getty Images

33.

Another hair moment.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

34.

That other time they were about to kick some serious ass.


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

35.

That time they raided a high school drama club prop box to cosplay as a motorcycle gang.


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

36.

Kevin is wearing a picnic tablecloth as a handkerchief.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

37.

They’re off to recite some poetry.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

38.

Seventh-grade school picture day.


Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

39.

Joe wearing a baby tie.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

40.

Joe and his glamorous dog show hair.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

41.

And last but not least, that time Kevin was unfortunately struck by lightning.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

