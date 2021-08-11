$400B investment manager Neuberger Berman will allow crypto exposure through commodity-focused fund By Cointelegraph

$400B investment manager Neuberger Berman will allow crypto exposure through commodity-focused fund
New York-based investment management firm Neuberger Berman has filed for a commodity-focused fund to be able to gain indirect exposure to crypto investments.
In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, the investment firm said its Commodity Strategy Fund would allow investors to have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies and digital assets through (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures, as well as Bitcoin trusts and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. According to the filing, the fund plans to gain exposure to crypto through a subsidiary.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.