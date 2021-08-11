20 Weird Celebrity Red Carpet Moments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
15

Celebrities are not at all just like us.

We’ve all had our fair share of embarrassing moments. However, a lot of them probably didn’t happen with flashing cameras in our faces.

Even though celebrities might seem like they have it all together, sometimes things can go wrong at the worst moment.

Take a look at some of the wackiest red carpet moments you should be very glad never happened to you.

1.

Zac Efron once dropped a condom on the red carpet.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

At the premiere of the children’s film The Lorax, Zac accidentally dropped a condom on the red carpet, before quickly realizing and snatching it up. Life happens. 

2.

Will Smith slapped a reporter.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Russian prank journalist Vitalii Sediuk loves to get celebrities on the red carpet. Unfortunately, the time he tried to prank-kiss Will Smith landed him a slap to the face. 

4.

Jason Segel got in the way of the vacuuming at the Oscars.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

One awkward celebrity red carpet moment led to another. After Ryan’s ashes moment, an assistant had to come vacuum up the mess, and Jason Segel accidentally got right in the middle of the action. 

5.

Jim Carrey had an existential crisis.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

The funnyman appeared on the red carpet of New York Fashion Week in 2017 and had a bit of an awkward run-in with E! News host Catt Sadler. Jim kept mentioning how nothing truly matters, and at one point started circling the host. 


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Amy has proven time and time again that she will do anything for a laugh. The comedian pretended to fall in front of Kim and Kanye at the 2015 Time 100 Gala. Sadly, the couple ignored her and kept on about their business. 


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton sort of ruled the ’90s, but in a kind of creepy way. The pair used to carry around viles of each other’s blood on their necks during red carpet appearances. Yes, that was a real thing that we all just let happen. Billy explained to People in 2018 that it was apparently way more chill than the media made it out to be. “The necklaces were a very simple thing, ‘Hey let’s poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there, and when we’re away from each other we’ll wear the necklace,'” he said. “It was that easy. But by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.” Yeaaaaaah, OK. 

8.

Björk wore a now iconic swan dress to the Oscars.


Ron Davis / Getty Images

I mean, the picture really speaks for itself on this one. They say fashion is all about risks! 

9.

Melissa Joan Hart’s makeup artist didn’t properly blend her face.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart attended the world premiere of Frozen and kind of looked like she got in a snowball fight in the parking lot. Apparently there is a trick to blending your makeup so the flashing lights don’t catch the powder, but I guess accidents happen.

10.

Behati Prinsloo had a nip slip, and Adam Levine acted very quickly.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Behati and Adam arrived to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty red carpet, and Behati accidentally gave everyone more of a show than they bargained for. After one of her straps slipped a bit, Adam quickly covered his lady up. A real-life celebrity rom-com moment!

11.

America Ferrera had a prankster crash her premiere and attempt to get underneath her dress.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Vitalii Sediuk strikes again! The prankster got America at the How to Train Your Dragon premiere when he attempted to go underneath her dress. 

12.

Emma Stone awkwardly tried to hug Damien Chazelle at the 2016 Oscars, and things got weird.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

As the director was trying to go up to collect his award, Emma accidentally got in the way of him getting congrats from his date and Ryan Gosling, and she hilariously mouthed the words, “That was weird, sorry.”

13.

Michael Cera‘s literal slow-motion fall at 2013 Sundance.


C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The actor tried to get a little goofy at the Sundance festival in 2013, and accidentally took a tumble very slowly to the ground. 

14.

Kim Kardashian got flour-bombed at her True Reflections fragrance launch back in 2012.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A person in the crowd decided to throw flour at the reality star while she was making an appearance. 

15.

Hugh Grant got handcuffed to a fan at the Amsterdam premiere of his film Music and Lyrics.


Afp / AFP via Getty Images

A fan just straight-up cuffed herself to the star as he was walking the red carpet. The police had to come uncuff them, and she reportedly spent two hours in jail. Only two hours?! Worth it. I’ll see you soon, Michael B. Jordan! 

16.

Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith publicly argued over whether she had seen Fifty Shades of Grey yet.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Melanie will do anything to support her daughter, except for watch a sexually explicit film starring her, and honestly, I don’t blame her. The two got into a very uncomfortable conversation after being asked whether Melanie had seen the movie. I’m still cringing.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Listen, it’s hard to research every single star on the red carpet. The E! host made an awkward faux pas when she asked Issa what she would name her memoir if she wrote one…yes, she already wrote one in 2015. Oops!

18.

Terrence Howard found the secret to everlasting life on live TV…I think?

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!?

Terrence is not afraid to speak his mind, but maybe sometimes he should be. The actor got really weird when talking to a red carpet host about the possibility of retiring. “All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids?” he shared. “There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found a whole new world of wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that… It’s the thing that holds us all together.” Ummm…what?

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Not every celebrity knows each other, and Kesha found this out the hard way when she tried to hug the comedian and he took a firm stance against it. 

20.

Nancy O’Dell’s cringeworthy interview with Taylor Swift in 2015.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

I think we’re all a little done with the Taylor is a man-magnet stereotype, but in 2015 that narrative was alive and thriving. The Entertainment Tonight host caught herself in the crossfires when she suggested that Taylor would probably leave with a trophy AND a man.

No matter what embarrassing moments you’ve faced, you can rest easy knowing none of them will live on in infamy like the moments you just relived. And for that, you should be very thankful.

