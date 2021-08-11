20 Weird Celebrity Red Carpet Moments

Celebrities are not at all just like us.
We’ve all had our fair share of embarrassing moments. However, a lot of them probably didn’t happen with flashing cameras in our faces.
Even though celebrities might seem like they have it all together, sometimes things can go wrong at the worst moment.
Take a look at some of the wackiest red carpet moments you should be very glad never happened to you.
4.
Jason Segel got in the way of the vacuuming at the Oscars.
8.
Björk wore a now iconic swan dress to the Oscars.
9.
Melissa Joan Hart’s makeup artist didn’t properly blend her face.
14.
Kim Kardashian got flour-bombed at her True Reflections fragrance launch back in 2012.
16.
Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith publicly argued over whether she had seen Fifty Shades of Grey yet.
18.
Terrence Howard found the secret to everlasting life on live TV…I think?
No matter what embarrassing moments you’ve faced, you can rest easy knowing none of them will live on in infamy like the moments you just relived. And for that, you should be very thankful.
