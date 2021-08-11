2 Cannabis Stocks That Popped on Recent Quarterly Earnings Beats By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
29

© Reuters. 2 Cannabis Stocks That Popped on Recent Quarterly Earnings Beats

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:) and Tilray (NASDAQ:) are two cannabis stocks that recently reported stellar quarterly results. Does the recent uptick in stock prices provide a good entry point for investors? Let’s see what drove revenue and earnings for the two companies in the last quarter.The cannabis industry will continue to attract investors as it is a sector poised for massive growth in the upcoming decade. In the not too distant future, the U.S. is likely to decriminalize or even legalize marijuana for recreational use which will provide cannabis producers access to the largest market in the world, making them quality long-term bets.

The recent quarterly results have shown that pot companies are focused on improving their bottom-line while targeting robust growth in sales. These strategies have enabled some companies to report enviable results in Q2, driving share prices higher.

Here, we take a look at Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Tilray (TLRY). Both stocks have seen an uptick in stock prices post their quarterly results.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR