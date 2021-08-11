16 Actors Who Wore Wigs In Their Iconic Roles

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Wigs have been an integral part of many iconic TV and movie costumes, from Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montana disguise to Halle Berry’s icy locks as Storm. However, some wigs actors have worn were a little more subtle, and you may not have noticed they were wigs at all!

Here are 16 actors who wore wigs in their iconic roles:

1.

In order to film Leatherheads, John Krasinski needed to cut his hair, so he wore a wig to film a few episodes of The Office Season 3.


NBC / Via Peacock

At first, the producers refused to let him wear a wig because they thought it would be too noticeable, but hairstylist Kim M. Ferry helped him design a wig that was so good it fooled the producers during a meeting. 

Kim told Mashable, “Greg [Daniels] kept saying, ‘No! I would know if you’re wearing a wig.’ So John leaned over the desk and said, ‘No I don’t think you would.’ That’s when he ripped it off and shut it down, and we got to do the wig.”

2.

Tessa Thompson wore a wig to play Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok because her hair was still short and neon orange from Sorry to Bother You.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She still had to do reshoots for Sorry to Bother You, so Disney commissioned a $10,000 wig for her. 

3.

Claire Danes wore a wig throughout Romeo + Juliet, and she even had a specially made aquatic wig for the pool scene.


20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

Her aquatic wig made the pool scenes take longer to shoot than expected. Director Baz Luhrmann told Entertainment Weekly, “[Claire is] in school, so we only got very limited time. You have to get these things really in one go. That’s why the scene has such a vibrancy, there’s not a lot of second chance with it.”

4.

Vera Miles shaved her head for 5 Branded Women, so she had to wear a wig when she played Lila Crane in Psycho.


Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

While doing reshoots for Breaking Dawn: Part 2, Robert Pattinson had to wear an orange wig.


Lionsgate / Via Netflix

At Comic-Con, he said, “[It was] like Frankenstein’s monster [and] an amalgamation of six [different] wigs.”

6.

Scarlett Johansson wore a wig when she played Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 and in every subsequent appearance in the MCU.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She told Vogue, “It’s always fun to put that hair back on.”

7.

When she played Regina George in Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams wore a blonde wig because she wasn’t able to fully bleach her hair.


Paramount / Via youtube.com

She thought the “long, blonde, Barbie hair” was “perfect” for the head Plastic.

8.

Sean Connery wore a hairpiece in every James Bond movie because he started losing his hair at an early age.


United Artists / Via youtube.com

He was 21 when he started losing his hair, and he was cast as the super spy 11 years later.

9.

While playing Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies wore a wig to save time and prevent continuity issues that might have resulted from styling her naturally curly hair.


CBS / Via youtube.com

On The Late Show with David Letterman, she said, “I thought, ‘Oh my God, 22 episodes a year, 14 hours a day’ and if the weather changes my hair starts growing like a Chia pet.”

10.

Director Quentin Tarantino originally wanted Jules Winnfield to have an afro in Pulp Fiction, but when an assistant accidentally brought Samuel L. Jackson the wrong wig, the actor transformed it into an integral part of his character’s look.


Miramax Films / Via youtube.com

He told the LA Times, “Jules’s this philosophizing, highly articulate hitman who has a sense of style. I thought he was very much like NWA — like guys from that particular era. Part of his sense of style is Jheri curl that drips on his collar.”

11.

The bowl cut Noah Schnapp has as Will Byer in Stranger Things Season 2 is made from extensions because his real hair was too short when filming started.


Netflix / Via Netflix

Hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul told Refinery29, “He hated them — he’d come back from playing soccer [on a break] with extensions hanging down and be like, ‘I can’t do anything with these things!'” 

12.

Javier Bardem donned a platinum blonde wig to play Raoul Silva in Skyfall.


Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

Combined with his movie makeup, the Bond villain’s look was so scary that Javier startled his costar Ralph Fiennes.

13.

Bored of sporting Hanna’s blonde locks, Ashley Benson dyed her hair brown in 2013, so she wore a blonde wig for Pretty Little Liars Season 4.


Freeform / Via youtube.com

She told E! that she wouldn’t wear a wig in real life because “they’re itchy and hot.”

14.

After dying her hair fire engine red for four seasons of Victorious, Ariana Grande wore a wig to reprise her role of Cat Valentine on Sam & Cat.


Nickelodeon / Via Netflix

Before opting for the wig, she had to bleach and dye her hair every two weeks for four years. In a Facebook post, she said, “As one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair.”

15.

Each and every elaborate hairstyle Elizabeth Taylor wore as the titular character in Cleopatra was a wig.


20th Century Fox Film Corporation / courtesy Everett Collection

Three wigs were made for each different hairstyle.

16.

And finally, Tom Hiddleston grew his hair out for the first Thor movie, but he wore a wig to reprise his role as Loki in The Avengers because he’d cut his hair short for two other films.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He told Parade, “I dyed it again, and it was long enough to use a part of my hairline, but the rest of it was a wig. It was kind of like extensions really, so I couldn’t have rocked it off screen.”

