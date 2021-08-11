16 Actors Who Wore Wigs In Their Iconic Roles



NBC / Via Peacock



At first, the producers refused to let him wear a wig because they thought it would be too noticeable, but hairstylist Kim M. Ferry helped him design a wig that was so good it fooled the producers during a meeting.

Kim told Mashable, “Greg [Daniels] kept saying, ‘No! I would know if you’re wearing a wig.’ So John leaned over the desk and said, ‘No I don’t think you would.’ That’s when he ripped it off and shut it down, and we got to do the wig.”