Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Aaron’s Company? By StockNews

Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Aaron’s Company?
A key support has formed in the chart of Aarons Company Inc. (AAN). If this level is surpassed, a breakdown is expected.Aarons Company Inc. (AAN) provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture.
Take a look at the 1-year chart of Aarons (NYSE: AAN) below with the added notations:
Chart of AAN provided by TradingView
