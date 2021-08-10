Investors are shelling out six figures for pet rock NFTs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The latest craze to resurface in the effervescent nonfungible token (NFT) scene is a collection of digital pet rocks from 2017 dubbed EtherRocks.

On August 8, a single EtherRock sold for a whopping 45 ETH — worth roughly $135,240 at the time.