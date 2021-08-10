Inpex to delay investment decision on Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project due to pandemic, climate change

Article content TOKYO — Japanese energy company Inpex Corp expects its final investment decision (FID) on the Abadi liquefied natural gas project in Indonesia to be delayed because COVID-19 has disrupted survey work and adjustments may be needed due to climate change, a senior executive said on Tuesday. Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer said in July 2019 that it planned to start front-end engineering design (FEED) on the $20 billion project, also known as the Masela gas project, in 2020, with LNG production at the giant field due to start by 2027-2028. Inpex controls 65% of the project.

But preparatory work for the FEED has been suspended since last year due to the pandemic in Indonesia, Inpex's managing executive officer, Daisuke Yamada, said. "There will be some delay in the FID though I can't say when," Yamada told media during an earnings briefing. The company said in 2019 that it aimed to wrap-up its FID in three to four years. "Also, given the growing global push toward decarbonisation, we may need to consider redesigning the Abadi project with carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS)," Yamada said. Inpex, however, remains committed to developing the project, he said, as it wants to build another pillar in addition to its Ichthys LNG project in Australia.