Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month – CEO

Article content Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is focused on launching the global late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, chief executive Joseph Kim said in a call, with the drug developer expecting trial data in the first half of next year. In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial.

Article content The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device. The FDA’s decision was followed by the U.S. government pulling funding for the late-stage study, citing the fast-moving environment of vaccine development. The global trial will initially focus on Latin America, Asia Pacific and regions in Africa, the company said. “We were initially focusing on Latin America and Asia Pacific, but looking at the rapidly changing vaccination rates and the virus epidemiology, we are including regions in Africa,” a company executive said during a post-earnings call on Monday.