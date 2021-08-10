Indian shares rise as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 4% on court verdict

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, supported by private banks and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance tumbled following a court restriction on disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors.

By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.36% to 16,315 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 54,632.40.

“Markets are mostly driven by a handful of Nifty 50 stocks as many have run beyond their fundamentals … investors are taking profits and new buyers are not emerging,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.