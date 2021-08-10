Indian crypto exchange becomes unicorn after $90M funding round By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto exchange becomes unicorn after $90M funding round
Mumbai-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has raised $90 million in a Series C funding round, becoming the first crypto business in India to reach unicorn status.
According to an announcement, the funding round was led by B Capital Group and saw participation from returning investors including Block.one, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain and Jump Capital.
