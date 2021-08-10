India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.13%, while the index gained 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.83% or 22.95 points to trade at 622.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.77% or 35.60 points to end at 1323.05 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.82% or 47.75 points to 2671.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.09% or 1155.30 points to trade at 27117.65 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.37% or 25.20 points to end at 722.15 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.73% or 38.60 points to 1373.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.84% to 622.25, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.81% to settle at 1323.10 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.85% to close at 2670.90.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.73% to 1373.50 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.21% to settle at 172.55 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.14% to 114.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1467 to 242 and 25 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2434 fell and 682 advanced, while 99 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.83% or 22.95 to 622.20. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.77% or 35.60 to 1323.05. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.84% or 23.00 to 622.25. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.81% or 36.20 to 1323.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.79% to 12.7050.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.22% or 3.75 to $1730.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.62% or 1.08 to hit $67.56 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.26% or 0.87 to trade at $69.91 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.11% to 74.399, while EUR/INR fell 0.23% to 87.2180.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.062.

