Impossible Finance Activates Cross-Chain DeFi Launchpad By CoinQuora



Impossible Finance Activates Cross-Chain DeFi Launchpad



Impossible Finance is launching the Initial DeFi Offering Launchpad soon. This will mark the arrival of a core element of the Impossible Finance vision. The launch will introduce exciting new elements onto the platform.

In detail, the multi-chain DeFi incubator, launchpad, and swap platform is bringing targeted smart launch with this launch. Accompanying this new element is also a fair allocation mechanism based on KYC. Additionally, on-chain whitelisting and staking queues will also make an appearance.

With all these new elements together, the platform will maximize community engagement for all new projec…

