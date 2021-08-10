Impossible Finance Activates Cross-Chain DeFi Launchpad By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Impossible Finance Activates Cross-Chain DeFi Launchpad
  • Impossible Finance is launching the Initial DeFi Offering Launchpad.
  • This launch will bring exciting new elements onto the platform.
  • Along will the launch is the release of the IDIA token.

Impossible Finance is launching the Initial DeFi Offering Launchpad soon. This will mark the arrival of a core element of the Impossible Finance vision. The launch will introduce exciting new elements onto the platform.

In detail, the multi-chain DeFi incubator, launchpad, and swap platform is bringing targeted smart launch with this launch. Accompanying this new element is also a fair allocation mechanism based on KYC. Additionally, on-chain whitelisting and staking queues will also make an appearance.

With all these new elements together, the platform will maximize community engagement for all new projec…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR