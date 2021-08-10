Headwater Gold Commences Drilling at Spring Peak Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the “Company” or “Headwater”) is pleased to announce a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program has commenced at the Spring Peak Project, Nevada following the successful completion of first-pass drilling on the Company’s Highland Project (see news release dated July 15, 2021). Headwater has undertaken a thorough technical review of the Spring Peak data and has prioritized a series of drill targets which will be tested with a planned program of five holes totalling approximately 1,500 metres.

Highlights:

The commencement of drilling at Spring Peak marks the second of several drill programs planned on Headwater projects in 2021;

Spring Peak is located immediately adjacent to the past producing Aurora gold mine, owned by Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”);

Shallow historic RC drilling on the Project consistently encountered anomalous gold values, but failed to test for high-grade gold-silver vein mineralization at depth; and

Headwater is targeting high-grade epithermal vein mineralization at depth.

Figure 1: Location of the Spring Peak Project and other Headwater Nevada projects

About the Spring Peak 2021 Drill Program:

The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne. The Project adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex. A large hydrothermal alteration cell occurs in the center of the Spring Peak Project area, which is interpreted by Headwater as representing the high-level manifestations of an epithermal precious metal system. Using a variety of geological and geophysical targeting tools, Headwater geologists have identified several high-grade vein targets at depth beneath this high-level alteration cap. The highest priority targets will be tested with this drill program, which is planned to consist of five holes totalling approximately 1,500 metres. The planned drill holes are designed to cut across the interpreted principal structural controls on the alteration cell at vertical depths of 150-250 metres, where they are expected to cut the inferred epithermal boiling zone. No historic drilling has penetrated to these depths at Spring Peak.

Figure 2: Principal vein targets at the Spring Peak Project relative to key geologic features and select historic rock sampling highlights.

About the Highland 2021 Drill Program:

Further to the Company’s news release of July 15, 2021, Headwater has successfully completed a seven-hole RC drill program totalling approximately 2,100 metres at the Highland Project, Nevada, prior to mobilizing the drill rig to Spring Peak. Drilling was completed on schedule and below budget, with each hole reaching the targeted depth or beyond. Four holes were completed in the West Vein Zone target area, with the goal of offsetting historic drill hole H03-013, which intercepted gold grades of 9.93 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and silver grades of 128.7 g/t over a drilled thickness of 9.1 metres. Each hole in the current drill program encountered quartz veining and alteration. Three holes were also completed in the Big Hammer Zone, each of which intersected significant zones of alteration. Samples have been dispatched to the laboratory, with initial assay results expected in approximately four to six weeks.

About Headwater Gold:

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience. The Company is well funded and is systematically drill testing several of its 100% owned projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.headwatergold.com.

