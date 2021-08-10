Halsey Shows Off Nursery And Postpartum Stretch Marks

“Well… this is what it looks like.”
There was a bunch of colorful artwork on the wall and a big cursive sign that read, “Ender.”
There was also a Hayao Miyazaki Ponyo poster on the wall and a plush mushroom-shaped chair sitting in front of the sofa.
Along with the beautiful shots of Ender’s nursery, Halsey also shared some photos of their baby boy getting kissed on the cheek and another of him wrapped up in a blanket.
Plus, Halsey also shared one pic of their postpartum stretch marks.
“Well… this is what it look like 🧸,” the “Without Me” singer captioned the photos.
Halsey’s life couldn’t be sweeter. They have a wonderful nursey and their beautiful baby by their side!
