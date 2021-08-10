German train drivers call holiday season strike over wages

Article content

BERLIN — Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union on Tuesday said its members would go on strike from Aug. 10 until Aug. 13 after pay talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn failed.

The strike will start at Deutsche Bahn’s cargo business on August 10 at 1900 local time (1700 GMT) and will hit travelers from 0200 local time on Aug. 11, GDL added.

The industrial action, during the holiday season, comes as demand for rail travel picks up due to the easing of coronavirus curbs. Deutsche Bahn is already struggling to cover around 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) worth of damage caused by floods that hit western Germany last month.