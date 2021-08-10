Gene Pool Technologies Files Patent Infringement Actions Against Halo Collective Subsidiaries Coastal Harvest and ANM

Article content

BOULDER, Colo. — This week, Gene Pool Technologies, Inc. (“Gene Pool”)—a technology aggregation, development, and licensing company focused on cannabis and hemp extraction—filed patent infringement actions against two subsidiaries of Halo Collective Inc. (“Halo”) (OTCMKTS: $HCANF).

In the first action, filed in the Central District of California, Gene Pool accuses Halo subsidiary Coastal Harvest, LLC (“Coastal Harvest”) of willfully infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 9,144,751; 9,145,532; and 9,587,203. In the second action, filed in the District of Oregon, Gene Pool accuses Halo subsidiary ANM, Inc. (“ANM”) of willfully infringing the three patents asserted against Coastal Harvest plus U.S. Patent Nos. 9,604,155 and 9,757,664. The five asserted patents, which Gene Pool owns by assignment, relate to systems and methods for closed-loop extraction of cannabinoids and other products from cannabis and hemp plant material. These patents were developed by cannabis-extraction pioneers who continue to work closely with Gene Pool to license the patents.