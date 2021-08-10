Gates-Backed Ambri Gets $144 Million in Funding Led by Paulson

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Ambri Inc., a Bill Gates-backed venture that makes batteries for power grids, said it secured $144 million to build production plants in funding led by Paulson & Co. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Plans include a pilot facility and a subsequent commercial-scale site in the U.S., followed by two more abroad in yet-to-be-determined locales. Reliance, India’s most valuable company, is in discussion to form a joint venture to make and distribute Ambri’s batteries as part of the transaction, Ambri said in a statement Monday.

Demand for battery storage is growing as climate change fuels a push for low-carbon energy sources such as solar and wind. In addition to Gates himself investing in the latest round, investors also included Fortistar, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates and Japan Energy Fund, Ambri said.

Microsoft co-founder Gates is Ambri’s largest shareholder.

Bloomberg.com