Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19

Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

Gold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week.

On Monday, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700 per ounce.

BTC price in gold ounces: Highcharts.com