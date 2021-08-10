Ethereum could pave way for $100,000 Bitcoin, Bloomberg analyst asserts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) has outperformed (BTC) in terms of year-to-date market performance, rising more than 320% against BTC’s 54% returns. But, according to Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone, Bitcoin would soon catch up to Ether’s gains, which might even push its per-unit price to $100,000.

“If Bitcoin were to catch up to ‘s performance this year, the No. 1 crypto’s price would approach $100,000,” the analyst tweeted on Aug. 9 as BTC price broke above $46,000.

Bitcoin performance vs Ethereum performance (in 2021). Source: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin price performance through the recent years. Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum dominance index has almost doubled in 2021. Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum’s market cap projected to match Bitcoin’s by 2023 tops. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence