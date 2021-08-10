eGame (EGI) Strikes a New Partnership With Coineal By CoinQuora

eGame (EGI) Strikes a New Partnership With Coineal
- eGame has announced its new partnership with Coineal.
- Coineal’s third project in their launchpool was eGames (eGI).
- eGI also teamed up with XRoad Initiative (XRI).
Blockchain-based gaming platform — eGame (eGI) has announced its new partnership with one of the rising crypto trading platforms Coineal. While blockchain-based gaming continues to blow up, the unique gaming platform eGame is bringing blockchain technology to eSports.
It can be recalled, Coineal also announced that the third project in their launchpool was eGame.
eGI (eGame) Farming on Coineal Launchpool on July 15, 2021
