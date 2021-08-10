Dollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk

The Swiss franc has lost about 1.6% over the last two

debt, such as the Swiss franc and gold.

safe-haven assets that had benefited from low returns from U.S.

U.S. bond prices, lifting their yields and hitting other

The prospect of the Fed’s reduced bond-buying pushed down

could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven

job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve

pushing the euro to a four-month low, as a run of strong U.S.

TOKYO — The dollar was buoyant on Tuesday,

sessions against the dollar to trade at 0.9196 franc to the

dollar.

The franc weakened even against the single currency to

1.08045 per euro, reversing its rise earlier this

month to a nine-month high of 1.0720.

Gold licked its wounds at $1,736.5 per ounce, having

lost 4% in the last two sessions and briefly falling to as low

as $1,667.6 on Monday, its weakest since April 2020.

The euro slipped to a four-month low of $1.1732 and last

stood at $1.1739.

“The market is repricing the Fed’s tapering. It has only

begun and I expect market adjustment to continue. The market

will likely test the euro’s low so far this year (of $1.1704

marked on March 31),” said Jun Arachi, senior strategist at

Rakuten Securities.

The dollar’s broad rally came as U.S. Treasury yields spiked