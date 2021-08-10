Dollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk

TOKYO — The dollar was buoyant on Tuesday,

pushing the euro to a four-month low, as a run of strong U.S.

job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve

could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven

stimulus.

The prospect of the Fed’s reduced bond-buying pushed down

U.S. bond prices, lifting their yields and hitting other

safe-haven assets that had benefited from low returns from U.S.

debt, such as the Swiss franc and gold.

The Swiss franc has lost about 1.6% over the last two

sessions against the dollar to trade at 0.9196 franc to the

dollar.

The franc weakened even against the single currency to

1.08045 per euro, reversing its rise earlier this

month to a nine-month high of 1.0720.

Gold licked its wounds at $1,736.5 per ounce, having

lost 4% in the last two sessions and briefly falling to as low

as $1,667.6 on Monday, its weakest since April 2020.

The euro slipped to a four-month low of $1.1732 and last

stood at $1.1739.

“The market is repricing the Fed’s tapering. It has only

begun and I expect market adjustment to continue. The market

will likely test the euro’s low so far this year (of $1.1704

marked on March 31),” said Jun Arachi, senior strategist at

Rakuten Securities.

The dollar’s broad rally came as U.S. Treasury yields spiked

to three-week highs as surprising strong job openings on top of

better-than-expected employment gains in July added to the

narrative of an improving labor market.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000

to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S.

Labor Department reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labor

Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

That followed Friday’s non-farm payroll report showing jobs

increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by

economists in a Reuters poll.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, the

first Fed speaker after those jobs data, said on Monday he is

eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper

but is open to an even earlier move if the job market keeps up

its recent torrid pace of improvement.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren was

equally forthright, saying that the U.S. central bank should

announce in September that it will start reducing its $120

billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in

the fall.

U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday will be

investors’ next focus, with Wall Street expecting core annual

inflation to ease to 4.3% in July after having soared to a

three-decade high of 4.5% in June.

The dollar held firm against the yen at 110.32 yen,

near its highest level in about two weeks.

“We probably need to see U.S. bond yields rising much higher

for the dollar to test its previous high above 111 yen,” said

Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at MUFG Bank.

Sterling slipped to $1.3846 though the British

currency held firmer against the euro, staying at 0.8474 pound

having hit a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8461 on Monday.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.7331, near its

4-month low of $0.72895 touched last month while the offshore

Chinese yuan stood near one-week lows at 6.4845 per dollar

.

The New Zealand dollar also slipped back to $0.6975

from last week’s high near $0.71, but expectations of a rate

hike by the country’s central bank next week propped up the

currency against many other rivals.

Elsewhere, bitcoin slipped 1.3% to $45,711, after

having reached its loftiest level since mid-May on Monday.

Ether lost 1.8% to $3,111.

