Dollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar was buoyant on Tuesday,
pushing the euro to a four-month low, as a run of strong U.S.
job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven
stimulus.
The prospect of the Fed’s reduced bond-buying pushed down
U.S. bond prices, lifting their yields and hitting other
safe-haven assets that had benefited from low returns from U.S.
debt, such as the Swiss franc and gold.
The Swiss franc has lost about 1.6% over the last two
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
sessions against the dollar to trade at 0.9196 franc to the
dollar.
The franc weakened even against the single currency to
1.08045 per euro, reversing its rise earlier this
month to a nine-month high of 1.0720.
Gold licked its wounds at $1,736.5 per ounce, having
lost 4% in the last two sessions and briefly falling to as low
as $1,667.6 on Monday, its weakest since April 2020.
The euro slipped to a four-month low of $1.1732 and last
stood at $1.1739.
“The market is repricing the Fed’s tapering. It has only
begun and I expect market adjustment to continue. The market
will likely test the euro’s low so far this year (of $1.1704
marked on March 31),” said Jun Arachi, senior strategist at
Rakuten Securities.
The dollar’s broad rally came as U.S. Treasury yields spiked
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
to three-week highs as surprising strong job openings on top of
better-than-expected employment gains in July added to the
narrative of an improving labor market.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000
to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S.
Labor Department reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labor
Turnover Survey (JOLTS).
That followed Friday’s non-farm payroll report showing jobs
increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, the
first Fed speaker after those jobs data, said on Monday he is
eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper
but is open to an even earlier move if the job market keeps up
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
its recent torrid pace of improvement.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren was
equally forthright, saying that the U.S. central bank should
announce in September that it will start reducing its $120
billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in
the fall.
U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday will be
investors’ next focus, with Wall Street expecting core annual
inflation to ease to 4.3% in July after having soared to a
three-decade high of 4.5% in June.
The dollar held firm against the yen at 110.32 yen,
near its highest level in about two weeks.
“We probably need to see U.S. bond yields rising much higher
for the dollar to test its previous high above 111 yen,” said
Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at MUFG Bank.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Sterling slipped to $1.3846 though the British
currency held firmer against the euro, staying at 0.8474 pound
having hit a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8461 on Monday.
The Australian dollar fetched $0.7331, near its
4-month low of $0.72895 touched last month while the offshore
Chinese yuan stood near one-week lows at 6.4845 per dollar
.
The New Zealand dollar also slipped back to $0.6975
from last week’s high near $0.71, but expectations of a rate
hike by the country’s central bank next week propped up the
currency against many other rivals.
Elsewhere, bitcoin slipped 1.3% to $45,711, after
having reached its loftiest level since mid-May on Monday.
Ether lost 1.8% to $3,111.
========================================================
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Currency bid prices at 0355 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1739 $1.1736 +0.03% +0.00% +1.1740 +1.1732
Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.3250 +0.03% +0.00% +110.4000 +110.3350
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9196 0.9207 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9209 +0.9196
Sterling/Dollar 1.3847 1.3846 +0.00% +0.00% +1.3851 +1.3837
Dollar/Canadian 1.2579 1.2579 +0.00% +0.00% +1.2588 +1.2574
Aussie/Dollar 0.7324 0.7329 -0.06% +0.00% +0.7334 +0.7316
NZ 0.6976 0.6991 -0.19% +0.00% +0.6995 +0.6969
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.