‘Crypto Mom’ Hester Peirce slams SEC for $10m Poloniex settlement By Cointelegraph

‘Crypto Mom’ Hester Peirce slams SEC for $10m Poloniex settlement
Commissioner Hester Peirce, known colloquially as “Crypto Mom,” has slammed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its $10 million settlement with cryptocurrency exchange, Poloniex.
The SEC announced the $10 million settlement on Aug. 9, with Poloniex being charged with facilitating trades in unregistered securities between July 2017 and November 2019.
