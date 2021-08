Copper advances on supply worries in Chile

Article content Copper rose on Tuesday on supply threats in top producer Chile after workers at a mine walked off the job and as mediation talks at the giant Escondida mine extended in an effort to avoid a strike. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $9,454.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 69,550 yuan ($10,737.83) a tonne, tracking losses overnight in London. “The market is facing the possibility of strike action across multiple operations in Chile, including the huge Escondida copper mine,” said ANZ analysts in a note.

Article content BHP Group Ltd and the union of workers at its Escondida copper mine, the world’s biggest, said on Monday they would extend government mediated contract talks for an additional day in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike. Workers at JX Nippon Copper’s Caserones mine in Chile will walk off the job from Tuesday after last-ditch talks over a collective labor contract collapsed on Monday, the union said. FUNDAMENTALS * New power consumption restrictions imposed by southern China’s Guangxi region on aluminum producers at the weekend could temporarily shut down about half a million tonnes of annual smelting capacity, consultancies said. * Yangshan copper premium rose to $60 a tonne, its highest since March 26, indicating improved demand for importing the metal into top consumer China.