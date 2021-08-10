China’s Central Bank Highlights Growth Risks, Downplays PPI

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s central bank said inflation pressures in the economy are “controllable,” while flagging risks to the growth outlook. In its quarterly monetary policy report published Monday, the People’s Bank of China largely reiterated its policy stance, pledging to keep it prudent and autonomous. Here are some of the key comments from the report: Producer Inflation “The surge in PPI is most likely to be temporary,” the PBOC said. “It may persist at a high level in the short term, but will probably fall back as the base effect fades and global supply production recovers.”

Article content Inflation pressure is “controllable” because the PBOC has normalized money supply since May 2020, ahead of major economies. In the long term, the decline in labor productivity and the aging population will suppress inflation, while goals to promote green energy will push up prices. These two opposite forces will end up stabilizing overall prices, the central bank said. Policy Stance The PBOC reiterated it will keep monetary policy prudent and increase the autonomy of macro policies. It will decide the pace and magnitude of policy based on the domestic economy and price trends, it said. Virus Risks The global pandemic situation is still evolving, the PBOC said, and the external environment is becoming ever more grim and complex. The recovery of the domestic economy is still not solid and remains unbalanced.

Article content The virus variant has ravaged multiple countries recently, and many countries are experiencing a rebound in cases, reflecting uncertainties in the outlook of the pandemic, it said. Domestic Economy “The basis of the domestic recovery is not yet solid, and export growth may slow due to the effect of a higher base,” the central bank said. “Investment growth in some areas is relatively weak, and consumer industries like catering and tourism have not yet fully recovered. The sustainability of the economy’s growth momentum may face challenges.” The PBOC also said small businesses are particularly hard hit due to surging commodity prices, and noted there’s pressure on bad assets and shadow banking to rebound. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

