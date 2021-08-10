China shares rise on liquor sector bounce

Article content

A bounce-back in liquor makers helped China’s main stock indexes rebound from early falls on Tuesday even as a resurgence of coronavirus infections weighed on investor sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 5,043.15, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,529.93.

** The liquor sector led gains in afternoon trade, rising 6.84% after hitting a four-month low in July.

** The liquor sector also helped consumer staples rise 5.28%.

** Investors can focus on the oversold consumer sector, including food and beverage, leisure services, ahead of the earning season, Wanlian Securities suggested.