China shares fall on cenbank’s prudent policy assurance; HK gains

China shares fell on Tuesday, after the central bank vowed to maintain a prudent monetary policy, denting hopes for policy easing to bolster a slowing economy.

** Hong Kong stocks rose, aided by a rebound in tech shares.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,961.78 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,489.74.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 26,359.72, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 9,386.28.

** China’s central bank said on Monday it would maintain the stability of monetary policy and would avoid a ‘flood-like’ stimulus .