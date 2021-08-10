Cardano Summit 2021 is Open For Registration By CoinQuora

Cardano Summit 2021 is Open For Registration
- and Input Output (IOHK) announced a mix of virtual and live events.
- The event is called Cardano Summit 2021 and it is open for registration.
Input Output (IOHK), a fully decentralized remote working organization, announced a mix of virtual and live events.
Founded in 2015 by the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, and Jeremy Wood, IOHK claims to be one of the world’s pre-eminent blockchain support research and engineering firms.
IOHK is a research and development firm engaged in using the peer-to-peer innovations of blockchain to make convenient financial services
According to the company website, it builds high-assurance blockchain infrastructure solutions. What is more, IOHK makes it for the public, private sector, and government customers. Moreover, it is also the driving strength behind the decentralized and smart contract platform
