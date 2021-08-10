Canadian Pacific sweetens offer for Kansas City Southern to $27.3 bln

Article content

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday raised its offer for U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion, deepening a bidding war with larger rival Canadian National Railway Co.

The new cash and stock offer marks a u-turn for Canada’s second-biggest railroad operator, which had earlier said it would not raise its bid for Kansas City.

The acquisition of the U.S. railroad operator by either of its Canadian peers would create the first direct railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.