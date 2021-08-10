Canadian Pacific Makes New, Higher Bid for Kansas City Southern

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. made a new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern, looking to derail the U.S. railroad’s pending merger with rival Canadian National Railway Co. ahead of an important shareholder vote less than two weeks away. The board of Canadian Pacific authorized an offer of $300 a share, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That’s about $27 billion in equity value, higher than its original $25 billion bid. Still, the new price doesn’t match the $30 billion deal that Kansas City Southern’s board accepted from Canadian National. That offer, which works out to about $321.93 a share, will be voted on by the U.S. railroad’s shareholders on Aug. 19.

Article content Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel is hoping to entice Kansas City Southern investors with an easier path to regulatory approval. He’s counting on the U.S. Surface Transportation board to deny Canadian National’s petition to set up a voting trust, a financial mechanism to pay Kansas City Southern shareholders even while the full merger is being reviewed by U.S. regulators. Kansas City Southern has said the voting trust is necessary for the deal to go forward. “We are excited to provide KCS stockholders a significantly more attractive alternative,” Creel said in a letter to the U.S. railroad’s board. It’s a move toward “a more certain transaction which offers compelling short-term and long-term value that is actually achievable.”

Article content The latest development adds another twist in the two-way race to see which Canadian railroad will win Kansas City Southern and, in doing so, unite rail networks that stretch across Canada and then southward through the heart of the U.S. and deep into industrial Mexico. If successful, Canadian Pacific would get a bit of retribution after Canadian National intervened with an offer that topped CP’s original $25 billion bid, which set it all in motion back in March. The new proposed transaction has an enterprise value of about $31 billion including the assumption of $3.8 billion in debt, Canadian Pacific said. Common shareholders of Kansas City Southern will receive 2.884 common shares of Canadian Pacific and $90 in cash for each share they hold of the U.S. railroad.

Article content Kansas City Southern’s shares jumped 6.8% in premarket trading in New York, while Canadian Pacific’s U.S. shares fell 2.5% in light trading. Regulatory Path Canadian Pacific has long held that its plan would provide Kansas City Southern a clearer shot at regulatory approval from the Surface Transportation Board, which already approved that carrier’s voting trust petition under more lax merger rules. The board has said that the tie-up between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern — the two smallest of the seven large U.S. & Canadian railroads — would “result in the fewest overlapping routes.” The board decided to judge the Canadian National agreement under stricter merger guidelines that also take into account “public interest.” To help ease the approval, Canadian National offered to sell tracks that overlap with Kansas City Southern, mainly between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Article content The clock is now ticking to see if the regulators rule on Canadian National’s voting trust before Kansas City Southern shareholders hold their vote on Aug. 19. Canadian Pacific filed a proxy statement on July 29 asking Kansas City Southern shareholder to vote against the Canadian National agreement, to provide time for “when more information will be available.” After Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern had reached a deal in March, Canadian National swooped in with its higher bid in April, and the board of the U.S. railroad accepted the deal in May. To ease regulatory approval, Canadian National offered to sell about 70 miles of overlapping track. The purchase of Kansas City Southern would give Canadian National a large Mexico railroad, which holds promise of quicker growth, and add almost parallel tracks to its existing U.S. operations that run north to south. For Canadian Pacific, the deal would give the railroad a U.S. presence that somewhat matches its rival, plus the Mexico operations. Without a deal, Canadian Pacific would be much smaller than its chief rival and more isolated to Canada. That could force it to seek a transaction with another U.S. railroad, which could kick off more mergers after a two-decade freeze on large rail deals. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

