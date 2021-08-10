Can Americans Buy Movie Tickets Using Bitcoin? By CoinQuora



AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) announced that they will start accepting in movies by the end of the year.

The company will also start accepting Apply Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay.

AMC also made headlines as they signed a deal with Warner Bros.

Today, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron announced that the chain will soon start accepting Bitcoin to purchase U.S. movie tickets and concessions. More so, the CEO shared that they are aiming to make this happen by the end of the year.

Of note, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Kansas and the largest movie theater chain in the world.

In addition, Aron also shared in a bizarre webcast that the company will also start accepting Apply Pay and Google Pay. This is considering the fact that many of their huge new retail investors are highly enthusiastic about cryptocurrency.

Aron hosted the call with many investors on the line. He took a raft of questions from the retail crowd such as whether the company will invest in drive-ins, consumer products, or film production. During the call, the CEO also revealed stronger than anticipated

