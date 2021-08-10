Blockchain-based digital art installation to launch on Vancouver bridge By Cointelegraph

Blockchain-based digital art installation to launch on Vancouver bridge
Canadian public art exhibition organization Vancouver Biennale is preparing to unveil an art installation that combines physical and digital realities with blockchain technology.
Located on the south side of the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver, the new Voxel Bridge installation is a blockchain-based augmented reality (AR) experience that can be viewed with iOS or Android devices. According to local enthusiasts, the installation is getting ready for the public launch this Tuesday and will run until spring 2023.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.