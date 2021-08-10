Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms” By CoinQuora



Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms”



Bank of Korea (BOK) has acknowledged that blockchains and decentralized platforms.

In a report, they say it has ‘the potential to change financial paradigms’.

The BOK also digs into the concept of decentralization.

According to reports, the BOK released a statement on

The potential of digital innovations to transform financial paradigms’. Based on the bank’s statement, ‘even though virtual assets are privately developed and managed, they have the potential to replace fiat currencies as economies become increasingly digitalized.

Apart from this, the report also comments that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have ‘introduced a new fin…

