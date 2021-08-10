Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms” By CoinQuora

Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms”
- Bank of Korea (BOK) has acknowledged that blockchains and decentralized platforms.
- In a report, they say it has ‘the potential to change financial paradigms’.
- The BOK also digs into the concept of decentralization.
On August 8, the Bank of Korea (BOK) has acknowledged that blockchains and decentralized platforms have ‘the potential to change financial paradigms’.
According to reports, the BOK released a statement on
The potential of digital innovations to transform financial paradigms’. Based on the bank’s statement, ‘even though virtual assets are privately developed and managed, they have the potential to replace fiat currencies as economies become increasingly digitalized.
Apart from this, the report also comments that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have ‘introduced a new fin…
