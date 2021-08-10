Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms” By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20

Bank of Korea Says Crypto “Can Transform Financial Paradigms”
  • Bank of Korea (BOK) has acknowledged that blockchains and decentralized platforms.
  • In a report, they say it has ‘the potential to change financial paradigms’.
  • The BOK also digs into the concept of decentralization.

On August 8, the Bank of Korea (BOK) has acknowledged that blockchains and decentralized platforms have ‘the potential to change financial paradigms’.

According to reports, the BOK released a statement on

The potential of digital innovations to transform financial paradigms’. Based on the bank’s statement, ‘even though virtual assets are privately developed and managed, they have the potential to replace fiat currencies as economies become increasingly digitalized.

Apart from this, the report also comments that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have ‘introduced a new fin…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR