Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.32% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.95% or 0.230 points to trade at 2.330 at the close. Meanwhile, Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 9.86% or 1.00 points to end at 11.14 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.99% or 0.130 points to 2.300 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.90% or 0.095 points to trade at 1.515 at the close. St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.96% or 0.085 points to end at 1.630 and Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.03% or 0.070 points to 1.665.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 712 to 636 and 414 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.95% or 0.230 to 2.330. Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; down 4.96% or 0.085 to 1.630. Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.99% or 0.130 to 2.300. Shares in Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 4.03% or 0.070 to 1.665.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.72% to 11.245.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.60% or 10.30 to $1736.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 2.24% or 1.49 to hit $67.97 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.78% or 1.23 to trade at $70.27 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.03% to 0.7335, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 81.01.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.028.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

