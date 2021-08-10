Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.32% By Investing.com



Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.32%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.32% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.95% or 0.230 points to trade at 2.330 at the close. Meanwhile, Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 9.86% or 1.00 points to end at 11.14 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.99% or 0.130 points to 2.300 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.90% or 0.095 points to trade at 1.515 at the close. St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.96% or 0.085 points to end at 1.630 and Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.03% or 0.070 points to 1.665.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 712 to 636 and 414 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.95% or 0.230 to 2.330. Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; down 4.96% or 0.085 to 1.630. Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.99% or 0.130 to 2.300. Shares in Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 4.03% or 0.070 to 1.665.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.72% to 11.245.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.60% or 10.30 to $1736.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 2.24% or 1.49 to hit $67.97 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.78% or 1.23 to trade at $70.27 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.03% to 0.7335, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 81.01.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.028.