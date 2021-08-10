Asian currencies weaken amid Fed taper talk

reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven

after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed

U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up

while the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were

The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses,

tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of

U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might start

flat-to-weaker on Tuesday against a strong dollar, as upbeat

Article content

stimulus.

“Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to shake off the

overnight weakness in Wall Street and Fed taper expectations,”

Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS said in a note.

“The Delta-variant remains the largest factor weighing on

growth prospects in Southeast Asia,” he added.

Stocks in Jakarta fell 1.3% to hit a nearly

three-week low , while the rupiah weakened 0.2%.

Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous

Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26

areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the

capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.

In Thailand, the daily coronavirus death toll was a record

235.

China stocks also dipped as COVID-19 cases continued