Asian currencies weaken amid Fed taper talk

Asia’s emerging currencies traded
flat-to-weaker on Tuesday against a strong dollar, as upbeat
U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might start
tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of
the region hurt sentiment.
The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses,
while the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were
flat.
U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up
after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed
reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven
stimulus.
“Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to shake off the
overnight weakness in Wall Street and Fed taper expectations,”
Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS said in a note.
“The Delta-variant remains the largest factor weighing on
growth prospects in Southeast Asia,” he added.
Stocks in Jakarta fell 1.3% to hit a nearly
three-week low , while the rupiah weakened 0.2%.
Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous
Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26
areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the
capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.
In Thailand, the daily coronavirus death toll was a record
235.
China stocks also dipped as COVID-19 cases continued
to climb in the country due to the highly transmissible Delta
variant.
Philippine equities dropped 0.3% as an 11.8% jump in
second-quarter economic growth failed to impress investors.
“The overly depressed base from the same period last year
will make the jump in second-quarter look stellar (but) in
reality, it is only a modest easing of stringent social
restrictions compared to 2020 that boosted growth,” analysts at
Mizuho said in a note.
Taiwan shares slid even as the island’s exports rose
for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid
sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote
working.
Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a
public holiday.
Highlights
** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index was Bank
Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk PT down -6.97%
** Singapore stocks rose 0.6%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.5 basis
points at 6.349%
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)