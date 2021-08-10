Asian currencies weaken amid Fed taper talk

Matilda Colman
Asia’s emerging currencies traded

flat-to-weaker on Tuesday against a strong dollar, as upbeat

U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might start

tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of

the region hurt sentiment.

The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses,

while the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were

flat.

U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up

after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed

reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven

stimulus.

“Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to shake off the

overnight weakness in Wall Street and Fed taper expectations,”

Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS said in a note.

“The Delta-variant remains the largest factor weighing on

growth prospects in Southeast Asia,” he added.

Stocks in Jakarta fell 1.3% to hit a nearly

three-week low , while the rupiah weakened 0.2%.

Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous

Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26

areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the

capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.

In Thailand, the daily coronavirus death toll was a record

235.

China stocks also dipped as COVID-19 cases continued

to climb in the country due to the highly transmissible Delta

variant.

Philippine equities dropped 0.3% as an 11.8% jump in

second-quarter economic growth failed to impress investors.

“The overly depressed base from the same period last year

will make the jump in second-quarter look stellar (but) in

reality, it is only a modest easing of stringent social

restrictions compared to 2020 that boosted growth,” analysts at

Mizuho said in a note.

Taiwan shares slid even as the island’s exports rose

for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid

sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote

working.

Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a

public holiday.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

