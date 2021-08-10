Ashley Graham Won’t Overthink Preparations For 2nd Baby

“I don’t know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared,” she said. “So I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing.”



Mediapunch / GC Images via Getty Images

“Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check.’ I’m just not going to overthink it,” she continued.