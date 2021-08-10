73% of North Americans Do Not Consider Their Indoor Air and Water Quality Safe

Article content As economies across North America reopen, an independent survey by Savanta in partnership with Clear Inc. highlights the lack of consumer confidence in indoor air and water quality in office, condominiums and hotel buildings. TORONTO — Today, Savanta, a full service research and insight consultancy agency, announced key findings from a North American survey, which evaluated participants’ perceptions of the safety of indoor air and water quality across a variety of building typologies. The survey of 1,165 participants, ages 18 and over across Canada and the US, found that 73% of North Americans do not consider the indoor air and water in office, condominiums, and hotel buildings to be safe.

Article content The release of survey findings today reiterates concerns around one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century: Sick Building Syndrome; and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 40% of buildings in North America are sick. A summary of the survey results can be found below. Sick Building Syndrome and Healthy Living in North America: Survey highlights General 78% of respondents agree that good air quality is a fundamental requirement in maintaining a healthy home.

Less than 30% of North Americans feel indoor air and water quality is comfortably safe in office, condominium, and hotel buildings.

More than half (51%) of North Americans are concerned about water quality reports and their ability to reduce water-related health worries.

Almost three-fourths (74%) of North Americans would feel safe entering air quality-certified or air quality-rated buildings.

On average, North Americans are open to paying roughly USD$13.50 per month for the indoor and water quality maintenance of the condo they are living in. Similarly, North Americans, on average, are open to paying roughly USD$9.50 per day for the indoor air and water quality maintenance of the hotel room they are staying in. Condominium Buildings Only 28% of respondents perceive the indoor air quality in condo buildings to be extremely or very safe.

Only 34% of respondents perceive the indoor water quality in condo buildings to be extremely or very safe. Office Buildings Only 24% of respondents perceive the indoor air quality in office buildings to be extremely or very safe.

Only 32% of respondents perceive the indoor water quality in office buildings to be extremely or very safe.

More than three-fourths (83%) believe that their employer is likely to pay extra for it. Hotel Buildings Only 27% of respondents perceive the indoor air quality in hotel buildings to be extremely or very safe.

Only 32% of respondents perceive the indoor water quality in hotel buildings to be extremely or very safe. Savanta conducted the survey in conjunction with Clear Inc. (“Clear”), a leading integrator in air and water firewall technologies. Clear intends to continue adapting to North Americans’ evolving standards of healthy living by providing condominium boards, property management companies, developers, and hoteliers with the opportunity to equip, maintain, and monitor their indoor air and water quality.