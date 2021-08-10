45 Millennial Objects/Artifacts

From a Harry Potter PlayStation video game to Limited Too zip-off pants.

When I moved back in with my parents during the pandemic, one of the many things I did during quarantine was roam around their house and collect ancient artifacts from my childhood — and boy, did I come across some millennial gems.

Here are some that brought me all kinds of nostalgia, and maybe they’ll do the same for you, too!

1.

This iconic 1998 Spice World: The Tour tour book from the Spice Girls:

(Check out this cute little message the girls wrote to their fans 🥺💖)

2.

This Teen People magazine from 1998 featuring the Backstreet Boys:

3.

This Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone video game I spent hours trying to master on PlayStation:

4.

This composition book I decorated with my favorite musicians (who still own my heart today), like Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and Jennifer Lopez:

5.

This Keroppi tin lunchbox I used in my preschool days:

6.

This one-of-a-kind VHS tape of Shrek (2001):

7.

And this VHS tape of Scream 2 I forgot to return to Blockbuster in the late ’90s:

8.

This Italian charm bracelet from the early ’00s, featuring hella cool charms like a turtle, a soccer ball (shoutout to Saturday morning soccer!), and my name spelled out in the most unique way:

9.

These iconic CDs that I’ve been listening to on a stereo this month: Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again (2000), Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Then (2002), Vitamin C’s self-titled album Vitamin C (1999), and Now That’s What I Call Music! 5 (2000):

10.

This colorful Spice Girls nameplate necklace I sometimes wear when I want to transport back to the ’90s:

11.

These photo booth stickers I took at Limited Too after a long shopping spree:

12.

Where I probably bought this blue fluffy robe with clouds all over it — shoutout to Limited Too’s sleepwear!!!


Kayla Yandoli

And when I say “I,” I obviously mean my mama.

13.

These Bratz dolls wearing legendary ’00s outfits:

14.

This Livestrong bracelet I used to wear every single day in middle school:

15.

These Pokémon trading cards I’d play with on the morning bus to school, featuring Snorlax, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle:

16.

These two cuddly Care Bears, rightly named Funshine Bear and Love-a-Lot Bear:

17.

This book from the Clueless TV series that I don’t really remember reading:

18.

And this book from the Amelia’s Notebooks series I *do* remember reading, which I bought at my elementary school’s book fair:

19.

This American Girl doll from 2000, Kit Kittredge, with a white fluffy pup:


Kayla Yandoli

I couldn’t find her original shoes and hat — please forgive me!

20.

This box full of colorful string I used to make summer bracelets, anklets, and chokers out of:

21.

This pink, tropical Roxy purse that made me feel cool as hell:

22.

This vintage smiley face watch:

23.

This purple Rugrats baseball hat I wore around the house, featuring Tommy Pickles and Spike:

24.

These old-school Beanie Babies named Hissy and Dotty:

25.

And a few Beanie Babies playing cards I found in a huge stack in the basement:

26.

This teeny tiny Princess Jasmine backpack from Aladdin:

27.

These plastic glow-in-the-dark flowers I stuck on my bedroom ceiling and served as a night-light:

28.

This thick, OG iPod that used to glow when you scrolled through songs:

29.

These P.S. I Love You and Juno movie tickets from my holiday break in 2007:

30.

This super soft reversible Life Is Good beanie I wore whenever I went sledding:

(From blue to beige! Magic!)

31.

A plastic Furby toy whose eyes you could move back and forth:

32.

This pink Game Boy Color from the late ’90s that I played with during road trips:

33.

And some very-used iconic video games, like Pokémon Red, Tetris, and Rocket Power: Gettin’ Air:

34.

This legendary Mancala board game I was glued to every weekend:

35.

This red Hello Kitty handkerchief that I think came with a teddy bear:

36.

These beige Limited Too zip-off pants with orange zippers I wore to elementary school every chance I got:

(Look! They turned into shorts!!! Those were the days, my friend…)

37.

This purple Monstar action figure (named Bupkus) from Space Jam:

38.

This keychain set I put on my lime green L.L. Bean backpack, featuring Reptar from Rugrats, Mickey Mouse, and Tinky-Winky from Teletubbies:

39.

This Friends yellow picture frame magnet from Monica’s apartment:


Kayla Yandoli

I think I only put pictures of the Friends cast in this frame, LOL.

40.

This vintage purple Spacemaker pencil box I filled with crayons, stickers, and pencils that had smiley faces and pumpkins all over ’em:

41.

This Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell game I spent hours playing on my grandfather’s desktop computer:

42.

This Rugrats in Paris: The Movie bookmark from 2000:

43.

This pink Barbie video camera I never really learned how to properly use:

44.

This small Pochacco card book I probably filled with Pokémon trading cards:

45.

And these limited-edition Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen dolls:

