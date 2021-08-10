19 Singers Who Literally Hated Playing Their Hit Songs



UMG (on behalf of Concord Records)



Suggested by: allydelarge

Stipe was apparently embarrassed when it became a hit due to its lighthearted sound (though the underlying message is darker, and the title is taken from Chinese propaganda). Over the years, he reportedly refused to play it live or include it on albums, and said he hated it. Currently, he denies hating the song and even said he now loves it, but then added, “OK, I don’t want it to be the song R.E.M. are remembered by in 100 years’ time, but it should be recognized as one of our minor hits…though not our finest moment.”