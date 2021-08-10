18 Latinx Celebrity Instagram Photos — Aug 5

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Cardi B shared the trailer for her latest episode of Cardi Tries:
2.
Taylor Zakhar Perez did a photo shoot to promote Kissing Booth 3:
3.
Sofía Vergara had a little getaway to Montecito, California with hubby Joe Manganiello:
4.
Barbie Ferreira did another little home photo shoot (where she looked absolutely glam):
5.
Selena Gomez took a selfie in her car and, of course, she sported her Rare Beauty makeup line in it:
6.
Maluma filmed the music video for his latest single, “La Nueva en el Mapa,” at an airport:
7.
Ricky Martin rehearsed for his upcoming tour:
8.
Cameron Diaz went around some LA stores to sign some bottles of her Avaline wine line:
9.
Sara Ramirez showed off their new haircut for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…:
10.
Shakira got glammed up to do some interviews:
11.
Danny Ramirez headed back to New Zealand:
12.
Camila Mendes did a little photo dump of pics she took while filming the second part of Riverdale‘s Season 5 to get us excited for the premiere next week:
13.
Anthony Ramos had a chill day in NYC:
14.
J Balvin enjoyed some time with his goodest boy, Enzo:
15.
Eiza González announced she would be producing and starring in a biopic about La Doña herself, María Félix:
16.
Jessica Alba played a little golf while on vacation:
17.
Stephanie Beatriz gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
18.
And finally, Edgar Ramirez shared his Jungle Cruise character movie poster:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!