United Steelworkers chief urges making decarbonization part of oil company labor talks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
27

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A United Steelworkers sign is seen in front of the U.S. Steel Great Lakes Works plant in Ecorse, Michigan, U.S., September 24, 2019. Picture taken September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The international president of the United Steelworkers (USW) union, Thomas Conway, called on Monday for refinery and chemical plant workers to include decarbonization as part of contract proposals to be made to U.S. oil companies in January.

In remarks to the USW national oil bargaining policy conference, Conway said decarbonization projects should be viewed as necessary capital investment programs.

“Here sits the capital investment program that we need to keep our refineries up and running and keep the pressure off of them from the communities that would otherwise shut them down,” Conway said.

Officials from local unions representing 30,000 refinery and chemical plant workers are meeting online this week to develop proposals to be used in talks in January with Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:), which is representing the nation’s oil companies for the first time.

Marathon, the nation’s largest refiner, was chosen to replace Shell (LON:) Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell, which was the lead negotiator for the oil companies from the late 1990s through 2019. Shell has reduced the number of the refineries it operates in the United States and by the end of this year will operate only one plant.

The 2022 contract talks will come after national refining capacity fell 4.5% in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR