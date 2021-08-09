T-Pain Once Spilled Hennessy On Beyonce

T-Pain might seem like the coolest guy in music, but even he has had his fair share of awkward celebrity run-ins.
“I had two cups of Hennessy, so I couldn’t shake his hand,” T-Pain said. “I wanted to say two things, and they collided. I wanted to say, ‘Thank you for everything,’ but also, ‘Sorry about the confusion.’ And I fuckin’ said, ‘Sorry for everything.'”
T-Pain said that Jay-Z tapped him on the head and said, “It’s all good, bro.” Which led to his little spill.
“On my head, bro!” T-Pain continued. “And then, I’m tryin’ to comfort myself by giving an elbow tap to [Beyoncé]. She hit the elbow and the fuckin’ Hennessy dropped on her white dress. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ma go find the closest gun…I’m just gonna go ahead and end it.’ … I did not do good that day.”
Well, when it comes to his slip-up, at least she didn’t write an entire album about it, so I guess he’s much luckier than Jay-Z.
