Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in August 2021

Netflix will be removing a selection of titles from its library this week.
While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK this week in August 2021. (Find everything that’s being added this month here).
8 August
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 August
Status Update
10 August
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
Bloodline
12 August
Abduction
Hostiles
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 August
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 August
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie
TV
9 August
Unforgotten
12 August
Uncle
14 August
Orphan Black
Persona
15 August
Love and Marriage
Ultimate Force
Wheel of Fortune